Landowners need sustainable solutions, official says

By MARK HAIHUIE

LANDOWNERS need sustainable solutions to generate income if they decide to conserve their land, West New Britain deputy administrator Leo Brown says.

Brown was at the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the provincial government and the Conservation and Environmental Protection Authority.

The agreement seals a partnership between the two to enable the conservation of the land and sea environment in the province.

“It is a great initiative and it will tie in with the efforts of all stakeholders in the province to preserve our rich biodiversity and our cultural heritage.

“Currently in the province there is great need for economic development and there is a need to conserve the areas that are fast becoming lost in this development.”

He said they were faced with the challenge of big agricultural operations and logging.

“And when it comes to enforcing environmental conservation laws, we are finding it difficult at a provincial level,” he said.

“And for the people who are willing to give the land for preservation, what option is available to them to generate income to sustain themselves.

“We are here to conserve the land for their interest but how will they sustain their living and make an income?

“Maybe that is an issue that we need to look into as we implement this important project.”

