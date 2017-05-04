Landowners to have new road

By DOROTHY MARK

A 17.5 kilometre road will be constructed for Kurumbukari landowners in Madang following a cheque presentation this week.

A cheque for K1 million was presented by the Madang provincial government for the construction of the South road that would benefit landowners of the nickel and cobalt mine in the Usino-Bundi district.

Madang provincial administration Daniel Aloi, when handing the cheque on Monday, said the road was important for the landowners and the mine.

“The construction of the South Road at Kurumbukari was awarded to Mangusai Holdings Ltd through the provincial supply and tenders board,” Aloi said.

“It took the provincial government and administration 11 years since 2007 to formally award the contract to Mangusai Holdings Ltd,” Aloi said.

Aloi urged other stakeholders of the Ramu Nickel and cobalt project, especially the Ramu nickel management, Mineral Resources Authority and Kurumbukari Landowners Association to support the contractor and have the road constructed within schedule.

While construction is underway, landowners will now use an alternative route to travel to and from their villages.

Bundi LLG president Victor Managi thanked the provincial government for the K1 million contribution on behalf of the Kurumbukari and Bundi people.

Managi said the South Road was one of the benefits the landowners have raised at several meetings with the Ramu NiCo management.

He said the construction of the South Road was a step towards other services for Kurumbukari people.

