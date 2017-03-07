Landowners produce report

LANDOWNERS of petroleum development licence (PDL) 10 area in Western have produced a report which they believe will help the Government and developer to progress the Stanley Gas project.

Stanley Petroleum Limited chairperson Betty Wine, pictured, said the report they produced in December would help identify legitimate landowners.

She said all five landowners took the initiative to walk through the land to produce the report as proof that they were real landowners.

The book helped all the stakeholders including, the Government, developers and landowners to know the different demarcations in the PDL 10 area.

The five clans, owners of Stanley Petroleum Limited, included Hore Diasu, Hore Ipoknai, Sore Rankya, Hore Loknai Rankya and Dmesuke Tunai Rankya.

“It’s a first of its kind in the gas field in PNG, I suggest the government uses this format for other LNG projects,” Wine said.

“Copies of the book were given to Petroleum and Energy Minister Nixon Duban and the Department of Trade, Commerce and Industry.”

Customary land officer Robin Mekin joined the five landowner groups in the week-long walk into the PDL area.

“We took about two weeks just walking through the land and we have produced this book and I’m proud of our achievement,” he said.

“I urge the government departments, project developers and lands officers to apply it when planning future LNG projects.”

Wine said it will also help the Department of Lands and Physical Planning to identify incorporated land groups.

