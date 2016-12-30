Landowners promise to support project

LANDOWNERS of the Ramu Nickel project in Madang have vowed to support the nickel-cobalt project in 2017.

Steven Saud, the chairman of Raibus Limited, Ramu NiCo landowners’ umbrella company, said 2016 had been a tough year for the company and the landowner business due to the global economic situation.

But he said their support towards Ramu NiCo would remain to ensure normal operation in 2017.

Saud thanked Ramu NiCo for surviving the tough global economic situation and delivering some benefits. He hopes that 2017 will be a better year for production and the landowner company’s operation and business opportunities. Saud pointed out that the landowners’ businesses issues and expectations were still outstanding which Ramu NiCo and the Government should address next year. “We are mandated by our impacted communities and we will still push for more benefits,” he said.

“Ramu NiCo and the Government must understand the role we play and support our intentions.”

Ramu NiCo vice-president Wang Baowen said the company was aware of the landowners’ expectations and would address them once the project overcame obstacles including technical bottleneck and the declining world nickel price.

The landowners recently wrote to the MRA threatening to shut down the mine if the pending issues were not addressed.

