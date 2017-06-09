Landowners query status of land

ZENAG landowners in Morobe are questioning how Highland Products Limited, producers of Zenag chicken and eggs, had acquired the title to the land it is operating on, and the status of the agriculture lease.

At a stakeholders meeting at Mumeng station on Wednesday, landowners Yawing Gisungtau, Barnabas Gwake and Yana Joseph queried the status of the land and claimed that the matter has not been settled since the company was established in 1946.

Gisungtau said the land issue over Portion 250 had existed for 71 years and the Government and the company have ignored landowners concerns.

Gisungtau claimed that the company ignored its community obligations whilst using a ghost title to encroach into some customary parcels of land and claiming ownership of them. During the meeting landowners shouted down the company’s operations manager Stanley Leahy and human resource manager Rebecca Luluaki.

Like this: Like Loading...