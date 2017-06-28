Landowners receive certificates

By PISAI GUMAR

EIGHT of the 10 landowner clans from three villages in Umi-Atzera, Markham, identified to be directly impacted by the Ramu II hydro project have received the incorporated land group certificates.

The clans are from Marawasa, Marasasa and Wangkun One and Two.

District administrator John Orebut said the 10 clans were those which would be directly impacted by the project.

The remaining clans will be considered during the construction phase of the Ramu II Hydro township that will encroach onto their land.

The eight clans received their ILG certificates while the certificate for the Asuruwa clan is in process.

“The (certificates) for the Bingtip and Bingtip-Dampi clans were delayed because of an internal land dispute that needs to be sorted out first,” Orebut said.

The clans were identified during a land boundary survey, social impact assessment, environment intensive survey during pre-feasibility studies from 2014 to April 2016.

The studies were conducted by the Lands department, PNG Power Ltd, Kumul Consolidated Holdings Ltd and the Tanorama consultant firm.

The studies also helped the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority to decide the required environment permit condition needed for the project to minimise negative impacts and maximise benefits.

