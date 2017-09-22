Landowners to receive royalities

Kikori landowners in Gulf will receive their share of royalties and dividends from the PNG Project in November, Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta says.

Haiveta said this in Kerema this week when addressing a crowd at an Independence Day celebration.

“Recently, the National Government paid the landowners of Boera, Papa and Lealea their portion of royalties from the PNG LNG Project,” he said. “In November, when the ministerial determinations are finalised, accounts are established and others, we will be paying the Kikori landowners the first royalties of the PNG LNG Project.

“The Gulf government and the West Kikori LLG will also be receiving their shares of the royalties as well as development levies.

“We are looking at reviewing the rate at which royalties and the development levies are paid so that it is in line with the Oil and Gas Act.”

Meanwhile, Haiveta reminded the people of Gulf that they have some of the richest natural resources in the country which include gas, tourism, fishing, agriculture and logging.

“Our province is endowed with a rich plethora of natural resources,” Haiveta said.

“As we speak, drilling is underway for Twinza in Pasca, in Kimu in early 2018 and Barikewa.

“There is further exploration in 391 prospecting gas fields which pose a great potential for economic explosion in the not-too-distant future.

“Currently, we have 18-20 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves that are yet to be developed.

“We have plans for downstream processing where we will transform the no-pipeline policy into a pipeline and a petrochemical industry for Gulf.

“This we hope to achieve in the five-year term of my government.”

Haiveta said in regards to tourism, Gulf was one of the “most culturally-enigmatic provinces”.

“We need to harness this area to provide an economic balance to the unsustainable round log harvesting and exporting, which is currently undertaken and controlled at the national level in Gulf.”

