Landowners still asking for shares

AN article by Shirley Mauludu in The National of Thursday May 11 reported the recent departure of the 300th shipment of LNG gas worth US$19 billion (K59.9 billion) of which the State’s equity of 16.6 per cent would have earned the government and people US$3.154 billion or K9.9434 billion.

But it seems rather bezarre and mischievous that the people were being told of these windfall revenue shipments with no impact whatsoever on the lives of the resource owners let alone the rest of the people.

The land and resource owners are still asking for their share of these massive windfall revenues in accordance to the Benefit Sharing Agreement that was signed in Kokopo, East New Britain Province some years ago.

BT LASKONA

