Landowners stop investors until land ownership transfer done

LANDOWNERS of Koitaki Plantation land at Sogeri in Central will not allow new investors into their land until land ownership transfer between State and landowners is completed.

President of Dauri Landowners Association (DLA) Geoffrey Meia said the association – which consists of the Dauri, Eikiri and Manari clans – was looking at taking back their land after the 99-year lease agreement expired on July 11, 2006.

“Our land was obtained through an agriculture lease in 1907 and developed into five plantations: Sogeri, Koitaki, Itikinumu, Catalina and Mororo,” he said.

“However, these were all amalgamated into one by Angco Ltd in the late 1970s.

“The whole of this land was used for major rubber plantations.

“Cattle have been raised on Koitaki since the 1960s among the rubber plantations trees.”

Meia said the Dauri clan registered its landowners association on May 24, 2010.

Eikiri and Manari clans have since joined the Dauris.

“Since our establishment in 2010, we have being pursuing this case through the Lands and Physical Planning Department,” Meia said.

“We want our customary land to be returned after the 99-year lease expired in July 11, 2006.

“We will not accept or tolerate any new investors coming into our land.”

Meia appealed to Central Governor Robert Agarobe and Open MPs to support landowners to have their land returned so they can enter into new economic activities and investments to benefit the people.

