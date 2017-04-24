Landowners unhappy with govt support for BCL

PANGUNA landowners have reacted angrily to the news that the national government supported disgraced former Rio Tinto company Bougainville Copper Ltd (BCL) in its bid to convince authorities it should be given exploration rights at the mine site.

Special Mining Lease (SML) Landowners Association president Philip Miriori said his group was “100 per cent opposed” and that many other Bougainvilleans shared that view.

Claims of unanimous landowner support for BCL were wrong and insulting, Miriori said, adding that it was time Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Autonomous Bougainville Government president Dr John Momis heard facts.

“In fact, during the first phase the issue of an exploration licence, we are the only landowner association that has a say as it will be our minerals and land that will be disturbed and subject to exploration,” Miriori said.

“It is only later, when the mine is redeveloped, that the other landowners will need to consider their position.

“Our group owns the land and the mineral rights for the mine site. Nothing can occur on the site without our permission.

“We are being deliberately passed over despite Bougainville Government assurances that no action would be taken on the mine site without proper respect to people’s views.

“Many Bougainvilleans were angered at statements about PNG Government support for BCL. I expect we will hear much more this week.”

Miriori was referring to a planned gathering of ex-combatants from the Bougainville conflict, which erupted on the back of BCL and Rio Tinto’s operation of the old Panguna, leaving only environmental carnage and deep-seated disputes over improper payments.

Like this: Like Loading...