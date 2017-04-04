Landowners urged to venture into businesses

LANDOWNERS in the oil and gas area of Southern Highlands have been encouraged to venture into businesses and not to depend solely from oil and gas benefits.

Oil Search Community Relation Officer in Kutubu Tony Auvita mentioned this when opening a new fuel service station and warehouse in Moro, Kutubu in Southern Highlands.

He said not everyone would become rich from the sale of oil and gas on their land.

Auvita congratulated Kawaso Limited for setting up the warehouse and the fuel service station in Moro.

He said Oil Search would provide the necessary support and information needed to ensure the business prospered.

“Oil Search believes in the sustainable development of Papua New Guinea.

“And this is a great example of how that philosophy can be applied through the development of local businesses,” he said.

Kawaso Limited managing director Kossy Sosoro said he was proud to do something to benefit the people of Kutubu.

Sosoro said the service station and warehouse was to save costs.

“Most of the time, the landowner companies get their fuel from Oil Search which is quiet expensive but we have no choice but to purchase it,” he said.

“We pay in US dollars for all the support or help with get from Oil Search – more like boomerang assistance so to speak.”

Sosoro said the fuel service station was now fullly operational and charging K3.80 per litre.

“I am appealing to all landowners to support Kawaso Fuel Service station by purchasing fuel from our service station,” he said.

The company was established with assistance from the Oil Search business development team to enable landowners to sustain their livelihoods through non-royalty-based income streams.

