Landowners want K1m payment

ZACHERY PER

LANDOWNERS at Guo in Chimbu where the Highlands Highway has been cut off and want the Government to pay them K1 million before they allow repair work to begin.

Landslip committee chairman Paul Gagesugua and others presented their demand to Works department officials on Tuesday in the presence of Chimbu provincial administrator Joe Kunda and his deputies Alphonse Kee and Otto Sine.

Gagesungua told the officials that area traditionally known as Guo-Benduma had previously been identified for the damage caused by the movements of highway trucks and the construction of the highway.

He said an assessment conducted last year valued the damage at K350,000, which was to be paid in March this year.

Two homes were destroyed in the landslide plus ceremonial grounds, two fish ponds, gardens and coffee trees.

Gagesungua said the K1 million must be paid now because the Government had been stalling what was due to them for too long.

“We want to see work to restore the highway get underway quickly,” he said.

“But the Works Department has for far too long been telling us lies,” he said.

