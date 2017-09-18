Landowners welcome proposal to reopen airstrip to allow services to resume

LANDOWNERS of the Turiboiru airstrip near Buin town have welcomed a proposal to reopening it and allow air services to return to Buin and South Bougainville.

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu consulted the landowners on Tuesday on the proposal.

Masiu advised them to properly organise themselves by establishing a landowner association in expectation of spin-off business activities.

Masiu told the landowners that the Turiboiru airport redevelopment would drive the economy in Buin and South Bougainville, especially in tourism.

Other agencies and organisations planning to establish themselves in Buin include Bank of South Pacific and PNG Power, Masiu said.

Masiu assured the landowners of his support to register a landowner association.

He said the proposal had the backing of the National Airports Corporation which planned to bring back air services to Buin.

“These are developments that will open the door for growth in our district and move Buin and South Bougainville to another level,” Masiu said.

“It’s your opportunity to rise and do something for yourselves, not just spectate.

“I am ready help you register your landowner association to be the official vehicle through which you can participate in spin-offs from the airport redevelopment and the long-term operations of the airstrip.

