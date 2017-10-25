Landowners welcome Ramu Two development

LANDOWNWERS have welcomed a Government decision to allow a Chinese company to develop the Ramu Two power project in Yonki, Eastern Highlands.

Willy Numo, the chairman of the Ramu Two Impact Landowners’ Association and Uman Akum Land Group (incorporated land group), welcomed the approval given to Shenzhen Energy from China to develop the Ramu Two power project, as reported in The National on Oct 16.

“As the chairman of the Impact Landowners’ Association and the Uman Akum Land Group and on behalf of the landowners from Kainantu and Obura-Wonenara districts in Eastern Highlands and Markham in Morobe, overwhelmingly embrace the announcement by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to award the contract to the Chinese company,” he said.

Numo said given the importance and magnitude of the project, a reputable developer was needed.

“The landowners as major partners and an integral part of the development were satisfied with the approval,” he said.

“We will work together to support the developer to get the project off the ground.”

Numo also warned the Eastern Highlands government and other authorities of groups and individuals claiming to be the landowners of the project sites approaching them without any proper identification.

“I call on Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu and administrator Samson Akunai not to entertain so-called paper landowners,” he said.

“Deal with the Uman Akum community and Waiyane community because the project will directly affect the two groups.”

The Ramu Two power project will generate 180 megawatts of electricity to boost the current 94 megawatts supplied by Ramu One project.

