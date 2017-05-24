Lands Dept must clarify land issue

THERE was an article in the April 6 issue of The National on page 8 ‘Register Land through Commission’ by Lazarus Malesa of the Lands department.

In this article, he stated that if the colonial administration acquired customary land outright where the landowners had sold their land, the land will remain a state land.

Landowners will not get that land back.

The above statement brings to light an important point on the

purchase of customary land by individuals to cultivate oil palm in

oil palm growing provinces

under the village oil palm (VOP) concept.

The landowners sold their land on a commercial basis to individuals with legal documents such as MOU, MOA, statutory declaration and other forms of agreement.

This simply means the landowner sold his land ownership rights to the purchaser and this ceases to won their piece of land.

There is a problem arising now in landowners registering customary land under Incorporate Land Groups (ILG) Act and the Land Registration amended Act that came into effect in 2012.

The landowners now want to reclaim the sold land and register them under their respective ILG’s which is totally wrong as they own the land anymore.

The Clan Land Usage Agreement (CLUA) formulated by Oil Palm Industry Corporation (OPIC) following the above Acts in 2012

has compounded the problem as it did not take into consideration these outright purchase transactions.

It is now imperative that the Lands Department and OPIC must clarify this issue through the media or any other avenue and sort out the confusion.

Lus Fruits

Popondetta

Like this: Like Loading...