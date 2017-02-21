Lands Minister at fault over Manumanu deal

THE Manumanu land deal had brought forward, on its own merit, many information and lessons to be learnt from.

In fact, it will not only be noted but also registered in PNG’s history as a political decision that will or may shape the faith of the Government.

For example, the Minister for Lands being the custodian of all State, and customary leases upon conversion under the Native Land Dealings (NLD) process through the National Land Titles Commission (NLTC) should have been in total control. This is purely academic as stipulated by the Land Act 1996.

The very basic fact being the Secretary for Lands is the Lands Minister’s delegate, meaning he signs or authorises instruments on very specific processes in the Department based solely under the Land Act 1996 on behalf of the Lands Minister.

In fact, he or she is the minister’s rubber stamp..

The Valuer General is the custodian of the Valuation Act, which means he or she signs or authorises valuation instruments but the Land Act 1996 supersedes the Valuation Act should there be a conflict on land related matters.

Therefore, the authority under the Land Act 1996 is only the Lands Minister, the Manumanu land deal or any other land deals will still be dealt with by the Lands Minister.

Regardless of the monetary value, the whole processes here is land related so the first National Government Minister to get suspended or sacked is / was the Lands Minister.

Prime Minister must, therefore, suspend or sack the Lands Minister.

Steven Blackfish, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...