Lands service under fire

A CONCERNED officer at the Lands department (The National, Sept 7) thinks that the ‘focus should be on the big issues that affect everyone in the country’ rather than stopping family members from visiting on genuine reasons.

I for one couldn’t agree more.

My only problem is that I’ve not had any service satisfaction whatsoever from the Lands department officers handling my dead man’s estate.

What seemed to have been a pretty straight forward case through the Public Curator’s office has now turned into a two-year-plus merry-go-around because certain officers at the Lands department simply ignored the public curator’s and the former minister’s directives and instructions with contempt. The public purator seemed unable to stamp its authority.

The numerous recent changes of registers and deputy registers of titles and even acting secretaries, didn’t seem to improve services provided at the Lands office at Eda Tano in NCD.

There are, however, some honest and diligent workers whose good work is being over-shadowed by the rotten apples in the department.

Extremely frustrated client

POM

