Landslide cuts off highway

A LANDSLIDE has cut off the Guo section of the Highlands Highway west of Kundiawa town in Chimbu, leaving passengers stranded on either side.

Chimbu provincial administrator Joe Kunda said it would take some time to clear the landslide. He called on the Works department to do something urgently to restore traffic flow.

Kunda called on his Endugla-narku tribesmen to support rather than impede any repair work. Chimbu provincial works committee chairman Thomas Bare said they wanted the problem fixed quickly.

Wandi resident Kelly Kawagle said the road gave way after heavy rain last Friday.

He said locals were assisting travellers passing through by charging for small fees.

Barawagi Jail Commander Superintendent Michael Avirap led a team from the prison the site to assist Kundiawa police provide security for travellers.

Chimbu police commander Acting Superintendent David Seine Jnr sent a unit from the Kundiawa police station to provide security at the site. Landslides were also reported at the Daulo Pass and Watabung sections of the highway in Eastern Highlands. But the major one is at Guo. Some travellers have opted to take a detour from Mingende to Druamugl and to Bi-Neragaima and onto Kundiawa.

