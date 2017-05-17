Landslide slams into safe house

By PETER WARI

TWO mothers and their children survived when a landslide crashed into the safe house they were staying in at Mendi, Southern Highlands.

The landslide completely covered the kitchen and badly damaged the rest of the house, said the secretary of the St Francis Orphanage and Childcare Centre, David Kuna.

The women and their children moved into the house to escape family and sexual violence.

The safe house’s owner and founder, Rebecca Joseph, said the landslide affected poor people the most and the land needed proper landscaping to make it safe.

She said the orphanage had helped 28 women and their children.

“Now we have mothers with five children and 11 orphans,” she said. “Eight of them are attending the Kumin Primary School. Two of them are living with HIV/AIDS,.”

“We need to help such poor people and also for others who might seek refuge at the safe house in the future.”

Kuna said the land was state reserve and it needed proper paperwork in order for it to get a title.

“We need help for the landscaping work as it is expensive to hire excavators,” he said.

“Ninety per cent of the resource comes from the founder and owner of safe house.

“The remaining 10 per cent of the help comes from the Kumin Catholic Cathedral Diocese to help the orphans, people living with HIV/AIDS and disabilities, family sexual and violence survivors including those who escaped from sorcery-related violence.

