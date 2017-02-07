Landslip cuts off H’lands Highway

Daulo Pass section of the Highlands Highway in Eastern Highlands is again cut off after a landslip at the weekend.

Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh confirmed the landslip yesterday and said his officers were on the ground attending to the problem.

He said they were on site on Sunday, but in the night with continuing heavy rain, more debris came down and blocked the highway.

Wereh said police have been asked to provide security as work continued on clearing the landslip.

He appealed to people to fully understand and cooperate with the Government on issues such as this instead of claiming compensation.

“They must take full ownership as well,” Wereh said.

“The compensation culture and mentality has to go.

“We have paid enough money to everybody, everywhere.

“I think it’s time people start changing their mindsets to support the Government in the development efforts that we are making, to provide better access for the people.

“This is all for the people, and people must work with the Government to see changes on our roads.”

