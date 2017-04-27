Landslip raises concern over status of highway

MOROBE works manager Kingsford Kasen says he will confirm if the Bulolo-Menyamya road had been gazetted as a national highway.

Kasen said his understanding was that the Bulolo highway from the Nine Mile junction in Lae to Wau had been declared a national highway.

He was responding to comments by Watut local level governmnet president Waka Daimon and manager Raune Jambert over the landslip at Apayata cliff and worsened sections along the pine forests at Bulolo and Sosaiti as well as sections at Aseki and Menyamya.

“I will confirm with our asset manager if the Bulolo-Menyamya road was gazetted as a national highway.”

Kasen said that engineers were sent to Apayata cliff to assess the damage.

Daimon said that funding should be allocated for the 314 LLGs throughout the country to maintain roads and bridges during the election period until a new government was formed.

He said the decision to freeze service improvement funds was not helping them as the K100,000 allocated LLGs was for planned projects in wards.

Daimon said that Watut local level government had two bulldozers which the council could have used to attend to the landslip at Apayata and other sections of the road only if there was funding available.

He said that with current wet season, the Bulolo-Menyamya road would only deteriorate further and obviously affect the movement of election materials and officials.

Like this: Like Loading...