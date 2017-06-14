Landslips block convoys

By ZACHERY PER

LANDSLIDES along the Kundiawa-Gumine road in Chimbu have greatly disadvantaged the movements of the 49 candidates running for the Gumine seat.

Candidates and supporters in the three local level governments (LLG) in Gumine, Degine, Kumai-Bomai and Gumine are faced with extreme difficulties to visit their supporters and their campaign houses.

Following continuous heavy rain in the district, mudslips have blocked the Gaima-Genabona access road, denying candidates and supporters the use of the road.

According to locals from the Omkolai village, there are seven landslides along the Gumine road holding up traffic.

One of the affected People’s Progress Party candidates, Robert Bartho, and his supporters used manpower to remove rocks, boulders, mud and debris on the road to make their way through.

Bartho said although they used their own labour, it was a “very costly exercise” to go through the landslides that blocked sections of the road.

He said the attention of district and provincial administrations seemed to be on the election, and they had forgotten to perform their duties and responsibilities.

“I call on the appropriate authorities to immediately intervene to clear the debris blocking the road.

“It is not only affecting candidates and supporters but the movement of people and the flow of government services is being severely affected,” Bartho said.

Candidates and people from Gumine are using the Gunagi Road via Dumun and Koge to travel into Gumine. Meanwhile, Gumine district administrator Moses Gari and Simbu provincial administrator Joe Kunda have indicated that the blockage would be cleared and the road restored before polling started.

