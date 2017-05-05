Lapan Nason killing: Prosecutor rejects self-defence plea

THE defence lawyer representing a businessman facing a charge of murder has told the National Court in Waigani his client had acted in self-defence.

Lawyer Ian Molloy is representing businessman Justine Parker, the owner of Golden Valley Enterprise, who was accused of causing the death of his chief aircraft engineer Lapan Nason on June 8, 2015, in Port Moresby.

Molloy told the court that Parker had no intention of causing Nason grievous bodily harm which caused his death.

Molloy submitted that Parker had acted in self-defense with no intention of assaulting Nason in the early hours of June 6, 2015.

Molloy submitted that the evidence of the State witnesses, including Nason’s daughter, were inconsistent.

State prosecutor Helen Roalakona submitted that Parker’s defence of self-defense could not stand because Parker was the one who assaulted Nason causing him grievous bodily harm which led to his death.

Roalakona said there was no dispute that the assault took place and that Parker was present at the time of the assault.

She submitted that the issue of identification as to who assaulted Nason had been settled.

She told the court to believe the evidence of Nason’s daughter who was present at the time of the assault, and not the evidence of Parker.

The State alleged that Parker went to Nason’s home in the early hours of June 6, 2015, and assaulted him. Nason hit his head against a concrete wall at his house.

He was unconscious and taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital where he was in a coma until he passed away two days later.

The court is expected to make a ruling on May 22.

Like this: Like Loading...