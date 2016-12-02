Last lot of TFF funding on the way

THE Department of Treasury has released a warrant of K113 million to complete the tuition fee-free payments for this year, Education Minister Nick Kuman says.

He said in a statement yesterday the latest payment brought the total funds released to K602 million.

“The payments made to each sector of education will be fully reported once the final payment of 2016 is calculated and disbursed,” Kuman said.

“This payment demonstrates Government’s commitment in giving priority to this key policy to ensure that every child receives a quality education in spite of the financial difficulties being faced.”

He said the Education Department was working on depositing the amounts to schools in the banks.

“Schools will have access to their money before the academic year ends on Friday, December 9,” he said.

“I am now calling on all school boards to spend the money they receive wisely and settle all outstanding debts so that they can start the 2017 academic year on a clean slate.

“And, if there are savings, the funds be kept for the start of 2017 academic year.”

He has requested that Finance Department compliance officers to investigate schools alleged to have misused tuition fee free funds.

“School governing boards must, therefore, ensure that they account for the money spent with proper reports to parents, education authorities and financial auditors,” he said.

“We want this money to be accounted so that can help plan budget for the next academic year.”

