Late arrival of officials delays competition, says Susuve

THE delay in finalising draws and fixtures for the 7th PNG Games is caused by the late arrival of some sporting federation technical officials in Kimbe, says PNG Games sports director John Susuve.

Susuve said the technical advice from the technical officials on venue and game equipment was another factor which has impacted the late draws and fixtures.

“Technical officials are going through their respective venues and they were doing changes, therefore we could not finalise the draws accordingly,” Susuve said on Monday.

“A classic example is touch which had the venue from Kulugngi changed to Saralok due to the advice coming in from the technical officials of that code.

“Some technical officials are still on their way into Kimbe but we will go ahead with the games tomorrow.

“We have volleyball, boxing, and soccer confirmed to start their games.

“With the late arrival of the technical officials, some sporting teams are yet to arrive and some have arrived today.

“We had a contingent of Team National Capital District arriving and Team Madang, while some teams like Eastern Highlands are yet to arrive, contributing to the delay,” he said.

