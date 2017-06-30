Late arrival of security officers delays voting

Polling in the Middle Fly electorate started on Monday but the absence of security personnel has prevented voting in other areas.

Returning officer for Middle Fly Sam Gaiwobo told The National yesterday that three local level governments were scheduled for polling but two of them were delayed.

He said polling in the Nomad, Balimo Urban and Lake Murray local level government area started on Monday but Gogodala and Bamu local level governments were waiting for security personnel to arrive from Port Moresby. They were expected today.

He said they were supposed to start on Monday.

“Gogodala and Buma local level governments were supposed to start on Monday,” he said.

“From what we heard, they will be deployed from Port Moresby to Western and they will be in those villages by tomorrow.”

Gaiwobo said necessary logistics were ready.

He said a lot of eligible voters who voted in the 2012 elections were missing out as their names were not on the updated electoral common roll.

“Around 500 eligible voters in all the wards from Nomad, Lake Murray and Balimo Urban in the Middle Fly have complained about the missing names on the roll,” Gaiwobo said.

