Late ballot papers won’t stop Jiwaka

POLLING in Jiwaka is expected to start today in North Waghi and Anglimp-South Waghi, with voting in Jimi scheduled for tomorrow because ballot papers and polling officials are yet to be flown in.

Jiwaka election manager Rossie Pandihau said people would vote in their respective stations as scheduled. There are 184 stations.

Pandihau told The National that all was set to go.

“We have the full security personnel on the ground – police, Defence and Correctional Services officers,” she said.

Some concerns were raised by candidates in the North Waghi electorate regarding centralising the nine polling stations at Kerowil Singirok Barracks but that has been resolved. Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari ordered for five polling stations to be moved back to their original locations.

Fifty-one candidates are challenging Dr William Tongamp for the governor’s seat, 30 are vying for the Anglimp-South Waghi seat held by Komun Joe Koim, 29 are attempting to replace Dr Fabian Pok in North Waghi and 25 are challenging Mai Dop in Jimi.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Joseph Tondop urged people to vote peacefully and allow others to exercise their democratic rights.

