Late festive parties for border villagers

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

VILLAGES in Western along the southern part of the PNG-Indonesian border will celebrate the New Year this weekend after they were allowed to buy food in the Indonesian border town of Sota, Morehead station manager Maninanzang Gantau said yesterday.

Gantau said the villagers in the Morehead LLG had no food to host New Year parties after Indonesian border officials closed the Weam-Sota border office over the Christmas-New Year period.

“The Indonesian border officials shut the border office to contain their citizens from poaching in PNG territory,” he said.

“They shut it after I wrote to them last month that PNG villagers were frustrated that Indonesian citizens were poaching deer and stealing food from gardens on their traditional land.”

Gantau said the Indonesian border officials took heed of his letter and shut the border.

“And when the border was closed, the PNG villagers were not allowed to buy food like flour, rice, oil, etc, from Sota to celebrate New Year. PNG villagers were hungry during the New Year’s Eve.”

