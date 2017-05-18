Late judge remembered as a humble father

THERESA Kawi, the eldest daughter of the late judge John Kawi, described her father as a loving and humble man who treated people with respect.

The judge who retired last year, passed away on Saturday evening in Port Moresby after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife Justina and four children Theresa, Moses, and twins Josephine and John Paul.

Justina is from Kieta, in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Theresa said her father was a happy, simple man who always gave to people and expected nothing in return.

“He was strict with all of us but our sister Josephine was his favourite,” Theresa said.

“The main thing he taught was respect. He always told us that when you have visitors at home, you do not just sit down and stare at them but make them feel welcome.

“He taught us always to be welcoming and respectful to elders. When people asked for favours or for help, he always gave.”

She said her father was a man who always respected women.

“Even though I am the first born and the one after me is a male, he saw both of us as equal,” Theresa said.

“He did not see the cultural barriers in Papua New Guinea where men were favoured over women. He never saw that. Everyone was equal.”

Theresa added that her father loved gardening and caring for dogs.

“We have so many dogs and the back of our house in Port Moresby is just filled with betel-nut trees and banana tress because he loved gardening,” she said.

“He would wake us up every Saturday morning and tell us to go clean the backyard so he could plant some more things. We have flowers all around the yard because of him.

“He would make us go to church (Catholic) every Sunday.”

Theresa said her father always welcomed everyone into their home including members of the church.

The judge was from Waimas village in Sumkar district, Madang. He was born on Sept 19, 1963.

His mother Susannah Malbug and father John Sagir had eight children – he was the fifth born.

His mother died when he was 14 years old. It was after the death of his father that he built a close relationship with his mother.

He later went on to study at the University of Papua New Guinea in 1987 where he met his wife Justina who was also a student there.

He was appointed to serve as a judge in 2010 after serving in various areas in the legal profession.

“I was very happy when he was appointed as a judge because he deserved it after all the years working for the Government,” Theresa said.

“There were numerous times when he was held up at gun-point, and court files were stolen from him but he still continued to work.”

