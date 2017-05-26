Late Kawi ‘down-to-earth person’

By PERO SIMINJI

JOSEPHINE Kawi, the daughter of the late Justice John Kawi, has described her dad as a strong, hardworking, loving and down-to-earth person.

She said during his funeral service at St Mary’s Cathedral in Down Town, Port Moresby that he saw potential in everyone he met.

The youngest of his four children delivered her father’s eulogy, saying he was a man of integrity.

“He believed in people when no one else did and he saw potential in every one he came across,” she said.

Josephine said her dad was raised at a time when things were hard to find.

“Instead of my father accepting the world as he found it, he made a difference for not only himself but for us his children and his beautiful wife,” she said.

She admitted that nothing was more important to him than his family.

“As we grew up, the main lesson dad taught us was that anything is possible through prayer, hard work and discipline.

“Dad instilled in us that God is the answer to everything, and God is our first priority, school work is second, and respecting everyone as the third.”

Kawi completed his primary and secondary education in his home province of Madang. He went on to study law at the University of PNG where he graduated in 1989. He continued at the Legal Training Institute and was admitted to the bar. He later became the Solicitor-General. On Feb 26, 2010, he was appointed to the bench as a judge of the National and Supreme courts.

Like this: Like Loading...