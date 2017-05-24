Too late for NA, Pruaitch to start talking now

PLEASE allow me air in regards to NA Party Leader Patrick Pruaitch’s statement in The National on May 22.

Patrick Pruaitch was in the coalition Government for the last four years and now what was he trying to explain to the people of this wonderful nation of Papua New Guinea?

NA should have left the coalition Government and joined the opposition during the ‘Vote of No confidence’.

People of this nation will not believe this statement as they will see as it as political.

This Government had done great change of services delivery.

Livingston BCP

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...