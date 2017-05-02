Late nominations out

TWO people wanting to contest the Bogia open seat in Madang were turned away when they went to file their nominations at the Electoral Commission’s setup in Madang town last week.

Madang provincial election manager and provincial returning officer Peter Yasaro said the two men paid their fees in town late and had no time to travel to Bogia to file their nominations.

Yasaro said he told them that the nomination dates were published so interested people to contest could prepare in advance.

One of the two turned up at 3pm on Thursday when Yasaro and his team were receiving nominations for the Madang regional seat.

“You have one hour to travel to Bogia to nominate, I can’t accept your nomination here,” Yasaro said he told him.

Yasaro said the man accepted and handed over his receipt of the deposit of K1000 for withdrawal.

He said the other man was so angry and forgot to return his deposit receipt.

Yasaro said people who paid their nomination fees and decided not to nominate in the last minute should hand in their receipts before nominations closed.

“Unfortunately, that man didn’t give me the receipt so that means his K1000 will not be reimbursed,” he said.

Yasaro said nominations for Madang went well without any major incident.

Few incidences seen during nominations were the petty crimes like pickpockets and drunkards causing nuisances in public.

Police traffic did not do much about overloaded vehicles with supporters of candidates.

