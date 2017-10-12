Late pastor praised for his big heart and love for sharing

THE Lutheran Church has lost one of its academics and pastor who had served the church for 35 years.

Reverend Dr Zirajukic Kemung collapsed while conducting a funeral service for a colleague at the St Andrew Lutheran church in Ampo on Sept 23.

He was taken to hospital but died later. He was from Fioc village in Finschhafen.

Lutheran Church head bishop Rev Jack Urame said it was a huge loss to the members of the 17 districts of the church and the Martin Luther Seminary.

Urame said Dr Kemung was the face of the Lutheran church to the Government, other denominations, non-government organisations and stakeholders.

Urame said Dr Kemung was the first PhD holder of the church who graduated with the doctorate in systematic theology.

His thesis was titled “Nareng-gareng” meaning giving and receiving in Kotec language.

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, pictured, said despite his academic qualification, Dr Kemung was a common man – simple, humble and a friend to all.

“Kemung had a big heart in sharing the characteristics of loving and in giving to others and sharing with others their pain,” Sir Bob said.

Attending the funeral service on Friday were members of overseas partner churches, Sir Bob and Lady Hannah Dadae, Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, former governors Kelly Naru and Luther Wenge, former Bishop Giegere

Wenge and pastors from other churches.

Kemung started his pastoral training at Guo village in Teptep, bordering Kabwum, Morobe and Raicoast, Madang.

