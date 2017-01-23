Late Rabura a trusted, reliable friend, Pato says

By CHARLES MOI and MUHUYUPE SORANZI

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Rimbink Pato has described the late Chief Migration officer Mataio Rabura as a trusted and reliable friend.

Pato, Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko, staff of the PNG Immigration and citizen service authority, families and friends were at Jackson International airport to receive Rabura’s casket on Saturday afternoon.

The casket arrived on an Air Niugini flight from Cairns.

Rabura who served PNG as a public servant and diplomat for 43 years died in Australia last week after a long illness.

“Late Rabura worked very hard for our people and the country and he is somebody I had come to rely and have trust in,” Pato said.

Pato speaking on behalf of the government said late Rabura was not just a senior public servant and chief migration officer but a very close friend whose friendship was something that the government will miss.

“Members of the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority Board have been led by late Rabura’s advice and I’m sure they will also be missing him,” he said.

Pato said it was a sad day for the families, the government and the people of PNG but encouraged the people to turn to God for comfort and peace.

“The family must know that we remain with you at this time of sorrow.

“We (government) tried our very best with undivided support and commitment to sustain his life but of course death will come and that’s what happened to our late brother,” he said.

Pato thanked the Counsel-General for PNG in Queensland, the staff of PNG Consul in Australia, Department of Foreign Affairs, the Australian authorities and the PNG citizenship services for their efforts to bring late Rabura and the family back to PNG.

Rubura from Kirakira village in the National Capital District had served diplomatic postings in Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia during his service.

In recent years, Rabura managed the Regional Processing Centre on Manus Island.

