Late Rarua’s work recognised

YESTERDAY was the 11th anniversary of the passing of the late William Arua Rarua, of Hanuabada Village, National Capital District, who was the founder of the Liklik Cricket Competition, which began 19 years ago.

According to Seura Loa, cricketer and co-founder of Liklik Cricket, Rarua wanted to start up a competition for the children in Hanuabada that would occupy them during the school holidays.

“Hanuabada being a traditional Motuan village was being rapidly introduced to all sorts of outside influences,” Loa said.

“With many of the city’s suburbs just a bus ride away, it is so easy for young people to wander off and be exposed to unruly activities.

“Steering young people in the right direction or getting them to participate in activities is a hard task, but one thing that brings them together is sport.

“William started this competition because he loved cricket.

“He wanted everyone in the village to have the chance to participate in the sport that he loved.

“Once the interest grew, he went about and invested a lot to run this competition so that the children could participate and have fun.”

Rarua embraced the sport of cricket as a disciplinary tool to captivate and occupy the children of his community and eventually mould them into productive young men. The Liklik Cricket Competition taught the values of teamwork, good sportsmanship, discipline and commitment.

It was also through this competition that a lot of them have had their talents recognised and are now national representatives.

Lega Siaka, current PNG Barramundi star batsman, had his humble beginnings in Liklik Cricket.

Since joining Barrumundi, Siaka has gone on to travel the world going as far as the United Arab Emirates for representative duties.

“Many young children from our village have gone to see parts of the world they probably would not have seen if it wasn’t for Liklik Cricket,” said late Rarua’s son, Oala John Rarua.

“I saw how the competition started and saw the benefits it brought to the children and also the community. Youth who otherwise would have been vulnerable to abuse of drugs, alcohol and violence are now based overseas, earning a living playing cricket.

“I strongly believe my father contributed to all of that.”

The competition still runs today, 11 years after Rarua’s passing, with more and more young talent being identified and given the opportunity to develop into world-class cricketers. At the Digicel PNG Foundation Men of Honour Awards gala night on Saturday, April 29, Rarua’s legacy was recognised and honoured.

He was awarded the first runner-up for the Allen Mahuru Posthumous Service Award, recognising the contributions in service a person has made to their community, leaving behind a legacy that has created pathways for future generations to want to be someone great.

Eldest son Oala John accepted the award on behalf of his family.

He said a good metaphor for describing his late father was that he was a carpenter.

“He built everything in his life from the ground up, with his businesses, with his teams and associations, with everything,” he said.

“He dreamed big all the time and his ideas never stayed ideas for long, but they became reality and were implemented for the betterment of those around him.

“The best thing about it is that his ideas and dreams have taken the average person to places they never thought possible.

“That is what he loved, giving life-changing experiences to those who wanted it.

“And this is what he has done for so many young men and women from our village through cricket.”

Oala described him as a very strong man, physically, spiritually and mentally, whose presence commanded respect.

The family was grateful for the recognition of their husband, father and grandfather, for it was around this time that he died in a vehicle accident 11 years ago.

