WOULD like to know what has happened to the investigation by the PNG Law Society into allegations leveled at two prominent lawyers following a SBS news story about their involvement in money laundering.

We cannot be kept in suspense as this is a very serious matter that conerns our national security.

The president of the PNG Law Society should inform the public about the progress or outcome of the investigation.

Tumba Biinem

Port Moresby

