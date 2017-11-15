Laumas finally bag nines title

FUNERAL Home Laumas (1) broke a 15-year hoodoo to bag their first Sportz Events Corporate rugby league nines crown beating Central Provincial Government (1) 28- 24 in the cup grand final at the Sir John Guise Stadium last Sunday.

Labeled as the Laumas (ghosts) (1) they finally managed to win the title that had elluded for several years — especially last season when they were pipped by the Central Provincial Government in the dying stages of their cup final.

The win also ended the winning streak by CPG who had won the last two titles.

It was a neck-and-neck affair until the Laumas’ Emmanuel Herea scored out wide with a minute remaining on the clock to take out the 2017 title.

The scores were locked 24-24 when Herea broke the dead lock in a match that was heading into extra time.

The Laumas (1) beat a much improved Department of Finance 16-8 while CPG (1) beat Laumas (2) 16-6 in their semifinal.

Laumas coach Peter Popal received the coach-of-the-year award and Edene Gabby the top points scorer award during the competition and David Gillespie took out the player of the year award.

In the plate grand final, Funeral Home II beat the Department of Finance 4-0.

The bowl final saw the National Capital District Commission (2) beat Paradise Foods 12-8 while in the pennant final, CPG (2) stopped NCDC (1) 6-0.

Other award winners were team manager of the year Lassam Iki of Paradise Foods while team of the year award went to the Department of Finance.

The organisers of Corporate 9s competition thanked the following companies for their support: PNG Ports, PNG Power, Eda Ranu, AES, Brian Bell Group, Bank of PNG, Price WaterhouseCoopers, Goodman Fielder, Bishop brothers Engineering, Puma Energy and Spidertek.

The teams that played in the finals were NCDC 1 and 2, Paradise Foods, Dept of Finance, CPG 1 and 2 and also Funeral Home 1 and 2.

Sportz Events managing director Solomon Ravu thanked the teams and sponsors.

“We do appreciate the support you have provided over the years.”

