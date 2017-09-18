Laumas win Fuzzy Wuzzy 9s cup

THE Funeral Home Laumas won the inaugural Kokoda Campaign Fuzzy Wuzzy League Nines when they beat the Siporo Magpies 26-18 in cup final at the National Football Stadium last Friday.

The Laumas, who have taken part in the Fuzzy Wuzzy Cup, as well as the Southern and Corporate Nines competitions over the last several seasons, bagged their first silverware with fans, the sponsor, team management and players celebrating their achievement.

The Laumas were presented the Fuzzy Wuzzy Cup and K20,000 by Kairuku Hiri MP Peter Namea Isoaimo in the presences of Housing Minister and Moresby North East MP John Kaupa as well as executives from Tourism Promotion Authority and Kokoda LLG.

Agmark Gurias five-eighth was awarded the tournament’s best and fairest for his efforts.

The final was deadlocked at 14-14 after the first half but the Laumas did not let rain and fading light in the second half deter them as they piled on 12 points and kept their opposition scoreless to come out on top.

The Laumas with Missian and another Gurias player in Tuvi Lepan helped their side get ahead and hold their lead until the final whistle.

Siporo Magpies were rewarded with K10,000 and the runners-up trophy.

