Law change eyed to make speed gun, breathalyser legal

By REBECCA KUKU

THE Road Traffic Authority (RTA) will be gazetted once the Central Supply and Tenders Board (CSTB) completes the tender process for its information and technology system, says Chief Executive Officer Nelson Terema.

The gazettal would also allow RTA’s traffic officers to use speed guns and breathalysers to enforce the law.

Terema said that the RTA was already endorsed but was awaiting the CSTB to finalise the tender process to get a company to set up the IT System.

“The IT system is a core or essential part of the RTA, where all information will be stored and accessed easily.

“That is why we have to wait for the tender process to complete and an IT company assigned to us before the RTA Act can be gazetted.”

“We are not only preparing for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting though it is one of our short-term goals; our long-term goal is to ensure the safety of people on the roads.

Terema also called on PMV owners whose buses have been hired by candidates to obtain short-term permits to run campaign errands.

“They are breaking the law. Owners must come in to get shortterm permits so that they can go anywhere as hired vehicles.”

