Law gives citizens right to form political parties

THE Constitution gives the right to citizens to form political parties, Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu says.

He said that in response to criticisms of the current 44 parties, including founding Prime Minister Sir Michael Somare, who said at his farewell last week that “two or three” parties were enough.

“The issue is that there are a number of legal implications as well if we cut down the number of political parties,” Gelu said.

“We have to address what is contained in our Constitution giving citizens the right to form political parties and political associations.

“That is one of the first challenges to the kind of statement that Sir Michael has made.

“At the same time, it is also very important that Papua New Guinea is quite a diverse country. But that does not give us an excuse to continue to register political parties.”

Gelu said 11 parties were recently registered, but “I do not know what they are doing”.

Gelu said the exception was lawyer Paul Paraka’s Grass Roots United Front (GRUF) Party which had come out in a big way.

“I gave a very stern warning to them (recently registered parties) that you people have just registered yourselves but there is not enough time on your side for you to go out and inform the people about yourselves,” he said.

“I haven’t heard anything about that (how new parties are going). I’m disappointed with them.

“The only party that’s come out and has done something constructive is the Grass Roots United Front.

“Obviously, Grass Roots have got money but that’s what political parties must have.”

