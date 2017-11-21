CAN somebody please advise if there is any law against noise pollution?

If so, could the law enforcers check out a particular church near National Research Institute on the road to Baruni?

This church blatantly blasts its electric instruments and PA system for hours on end, three to four nights a week.

It’s become so annoying and irritating.

Our family have no problem if their loud instruments finish about 9pm, but they often finish well beyond 10pm and even to midnight

This church has no respect or regard for its neighbours who struggles to get a decent rest after a hard day at work, pressures andchallenges of life

This disrespectful church has a lot to learn about testimony, respect and peace

Irritated Neighbour

Rainbow Estate

