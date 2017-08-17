Law and order high on the list in Lae’s war on crime

LAE can be transformed easily if law and order issues are addressed adequately to allow a conducive environment for business activities and service delivery, says the team leader of the city’s law and order committee, Sam Oyaya

He made this comments after Lae MP John Rosso and Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu pledged to support law and order work in Lae and Morobe

He said maintaining peace and harmony in the city was not an easy task but could be done through collective efforts from individuals, institutions, business-houses, police and MPs.

“I appreciate the work of Lae police under the command of Lae Metropolitan Supt Anthony Wagambie Jnr and I believe he needs assistance from everyone to make Lae a better place.”

Oyaya said Lae law and order committee would work with police and assist them in their fight against crime in the city.

“Our presence in the communities would bring an impact and bring about changes,” Oyaya said.

“We will work together with the police and the community members to reduce crime.”

He acknowledged that other Morobe MPs have shown interest to work together to maintain law and order.

“That is a positive sign from our elected members and I hope we can all work together to strengthen law and order and make Lae and Morobe safe for business activities and service delivery.”

