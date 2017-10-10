Law and order obstacle to growth

PAPUA New Guinea has been experiencing law-and-order issues since the general election.

It is vital to address them to encourage business development and attract tourists by guaranteeing them a safe and unique experience.

We are losing potential investors because of law-and-order issues while businesses are left with no choice but to spend too much money on security arrangements.

What can be done to address and contain this escalating law-and-order issue?

We may say that it’s the responsibility of the Government, the judiciary and disciplined forces, but that’s not the long-term solution.

Since people created the problem, people are the ones who should fix it.

We should start by getting parents to raise their children well so that we can grow a new generation of law-abiding citizens.

Kua John Bare

SineSine (Tabare)

Like this: Like Loading...