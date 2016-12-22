Law on use of marijuana clear, says magistrate

BOROKO District Court Magistrate Laura Kuvi has warned that the law is clear on the use of marijuana, while sentencing a man to six months in jail for taking the illegal drug.

Kuvi told Sepi Leo of Kodige, Goilala, in Central, that taking drugs had become the root cause of problems and he must learn from his time in jail and must not take drugs again.

Kuvi sentenced Leo to six months and deducted three weeks for the time he had spent in custody. Leo will only spend five months and a week in jail.

The court heard that on November 26, Leo received a piece of cigarette containing marijuana from Regina Paul at Koki, Port Moresby. Leo admitted in court that he smoked it after Paul passed it to him.

The court was told that Paul had escaped from the Badili Police Station.

Kuvi when sentencing Leo said a lot of people were taking illegal drugs and hoped that the jail term would send a message to others not to try it.

