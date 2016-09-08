Lawyer appears for mention

LAWYER Tiffany Twivey charged with attempting to pervert the court of justice appeared for mention at Waigani Committal Court on Tuesday.

Twivey, 50, was arrested and charged on April 11 last year by officers from the National Fraud and Anti-corruption Directorate at Jackson International airport in Port Moresby on her arrival from Australia.

Lawyer representing Twivey, Philip Tabuchi argued that his client was only being ‘persecuted’ for carrying out her job in a ‘normal’ and ‘logical’ procedure.

Tabuchi told the court that it is becoming a ‘frightening’ and ‘scary’ trend that if his client has been arrested for doing her job to the best of her ability, then all other officers of court are at risk when doing their duties.

Magistrate John Kaumi said the court will consider the submissions made by Tabuchi.

Related