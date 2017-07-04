Lawyer given 7 days to file submission on K1mil misuse case

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Waigani National Court has given seven days to a lawyer representing former Lagaip-Pogera MP Philip Kikala to file his submission on sentence for

misappropriating about K1 million of State funds.

Kikala was convicted on May 30 with four counts of misappropriating K1,107,100 belonging to the people of Lagaip-Porgera.

Kikala and his lawyer George Lau appeared before Deputy Chief Justice Gibbs Salika yesterday and Lau asked the court for a month’s adjournment to

prepare Kikala’s submission on sentence.

The court gave him seven days to prepare the submission.

Lau also informed the court that Kikala had deposited some money into his law firm’s trust account as payment for restitution.

The court heard that between 2007 and 2012, Kikala was the MP for Lagaip-Porgera open electorate in Enga and also the chairman of the joint district planning and budget priorities committee (JDP&BPC).

The court heard that on Feb 25, 2012 the JDP&BPC convened a meeting and agreed that Kikala’s company, West Rural Industries Limited (WRIL), would take over a contract to build houses for the staff of a pyrethrum and

potato processing facility in the district.

The court heard that on March 6, 2012, K790,000 was deposited into the WRIL account, followed by K80,000 on March 22, 2012, K128,000 on April 19, 2012, and K109,100 on May 24, 2012.

The court found that there was no acquittal for each of the amounts deposited into the WRIL account.

The court also found that the project buildings Kikala was referring to had been built in 2008 and 2011 using funds from the district and that there were no new projects in 2012 using the funds released to Kikala’s company.

The court found that there was a case of double dipping in that Kikala requested for funds for the projects which had already been funded and completed.

Kikala will return to court next Monday.

