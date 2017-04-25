Lawyer’s bid wrong: Bidar

By PERO SIMINJI

A DISTRICT court magistrate yesterday told a lawyer that he was in the wrong court to move an application which would be entertained only by the National Court.

Waigani Committal Court senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the lawyer who represented Shaligram Sandeep, 50, from India, who was charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death of three security guards, that he should move the application to have his client’s passport returned at the National Court.

“The district court does not have any power under the law, and if Sandeep needs to travel within PNG then permission is not needed but to go overseas is something the National Court will consider. Your motion application made is at the wrong court,” Bidar told the lawyer.

“According to Section 23 of the District court Act (DCA), this application should be brought before the National Court.”

Sandeep was out on an extended police bail and the matter is expected to return to court on May 9.

It was alleged that on Oct 29 last year Sandeep drove a vehicle on a public street towards the intersection along the Angau Drive at Boroko and crashed with a security company vehicle causing the death of the three guards.

