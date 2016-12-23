Lawyers’ lack of presenting reports prolong sentencing

By TABITHA NERO

Sentencing in some cases have been dragging on and on because lawyers are not presenting the pre-sentencing and means assessment reports in court, a judge says.

“It’s just a matter of organising with the probation officers and getting those reports in. Why do we have to wait until next year,” Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika told lawyers yesterday at the Waigani National Court.

He made the comments after a lawyer from the Public Solicitor’s Office failed to present reports on the case of a woman found guilty of stealing direct Digicel mobile phone credits worth over K200,000 from her employer – Oceanic Communication Ltd.

Glenda Nugai, from Ambunti district in East Sepik, was found guilty of stealing Digicel credits from her employer worth K232,000 between Nov 21, 2014, and Feb 27 this year in Port Moresby.

Sir Gibbs expressed concern that lawyers were failing to follow up with probation officers and present the necessary reports, which was prolonging sentencing of those who were found guilty.

“It’s just a matter of copying and pasting,” Sir Gibbs said.

Between Nov 21, 2014, and Feb 27, Nugai, who was employed as the voucher distribution accountant conspired with Norman Ilikis, a former employee and allegedly sent K232,000 worth of unpaid direct credits to Ilikis’ account.

The court heard that Nugai was to be paid some commission by Ilikis.

The theft was discovered by the comopany’s finance team after an internal audit was conducted.

It was discovered that Nugai and Ilikis bypassed the process of ordering, payment and approval and used the same receipt and order number to send the phone credits .

The matter will return to court next Wednesday for mention.

Nugai’s bail was extended.

