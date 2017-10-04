Lawyers in petition puzzle

A COURT has advised two lawyers appearing separately for the Electoral Commission to go and sort out who should handle the case.

The court was told that two law firms were separately instructed to represent the Electoral Commission before Justice Colin Makail on an election petition filed by Joel Reke Raitona against Kagua-Erave MP Wesley Ora Raminai.

Justice Makail ordered the lawyers to go and sort out the issue of legal representation.

One of the allegations made by the lawyer representing Raitona was the failure of the Electoral Commission to respond to the court order to seal the container where the ballot boxes were stored.

The allegations against Raminai were errors and omission and illegal activities.

The petition is set for pretrial on Nov 24.

