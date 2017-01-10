Lawyers told not to drag cases

By TABITHA NERO

IT is an injustice for clients who continue to pay private lawyers who do not appear in court and drag cases on, a magistrate says.

“This is wasting court’s time and you must have a lot of money to continue to pay this lawyer of yours,” Boroko District Court magistrate Alex Kalandi told a man accused of spreading false reports.

Eddie Abbi, 50, from Okapa, Eastern Highlands, is charged with allegedly accusing Victor Koromugo of killing his wife through sorcery at Burns peak settlement, Hohola, National Capital District, on Sep 27.

Abbi told the court he had paid his legal fees but his lawyer had not appeared in court

“Your case is simple. Why is your lawyer dragging the court’s time and not filing submissions?” Kalandi asked Abbi.

The court ordered Abbi to return with his lawyer on Jan 26.

“Tell your lawyer to do his job quickly,” Kalandi said.

It was alleged that Abbi approached Koromugo, who was selling betel nuts and cigarettes in front of his house at Burns peak settlement and accused him of killing his wife through sorcery.

Abbi also allegedly threatened to kill Koromugo and his family.

Koromugo reported the matter to the police and Abbi was arrested.

